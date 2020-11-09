Wisconsin mens basketball No. 7 in preseason poll
The Wisconsin mens basketball team will open their 2020-21 season as a top-10 team nationally. The Badgers are No. 7 the AP Top-25 Poll.
This marks the fifth time the Badgers begin the season ranked top 10 in the AP Preseason Top 25. This is the second-highest preseason ranking in program history.
- Gonzaga (28) 0-0
- Baylor (24) 0-0
- Villanova (11) 0-0
- Virginia (1) 0-0
- Iowa 0-0
- Kansas 0-0
- Wisconsin 0-0
- Illinois 0-0
- Duke 0-0
- Kentucky 0-0
- Creighton 0-0
- Tennessee 0-0
- Michigan St. 0-0
- Texas Tech 0-0
- West Virginia 0-0
- North Carolina 0-0
- Houston 0-0
- Arizona St 0-0
- Texas 0-0
- Oregon 0-0
- Florida St. 0-0
- UCLA 0-0
- Ohio St. 0-0
- Rutgers 0-0
- Michigan 0-0
Others receiving votes: LSU 146, Memphis 69, Florida 69, Alabama 50, Indiana 48, Louisville 41, Richmond 40, Stanford 14, Providence 9, Saint Louis 8, Auburn 8, San Diego St. 6, UConn 6, BYU 4, Loyola of Chicago 3, Seton Hall 2, UNC Greensboro 1, N Iowa 1.