Wisconsin records 4,360 new COVID-19 infections

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials are reporting about 4,000 new COVID-19 infections in the state. The Department of Health Services reported 4,360 new confirmed infections on Monday. That’s up from 4,280 on Sunday but still dramatically fewer than the record 7,065 on Saturday. The department reported the disease was a factor in 17 more deaths. The state has now seen 271,770 cases and 2,329 deaths since the pandemic began in March. The department reported 59,088 active cases in the state as of Monday.