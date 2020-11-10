A mostly wet Tuesday with cooler temps

MADISON (WKOW) - After 15 days of dry weather and five days of highs in the 70s, Tuesday brings rain and cooler temperatures.

As of Monday, Madison experienced five days in a row of max temps at 70 degrees or higher. Which, sets a new record.

Temperatures will cool quite a bit Tuesday, but remain above the average.

Most of the day will be spent in the 50s. The high temperature will likely hit Tuesday morning with a value in the low-to-mid 60s.

Low pressure will move southwest to northeast through the state, dragging a cold front through the area. Wind ahead and behind the front will be breezy, even windy at times with gusts up to 40, possibly 50 mph.

Winds will remain anywhere from 10 to 15 mph most of the day. Windiest conditions will be in the southeast.

Parts of the region have been issued a Wind Advisory that will go into effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 4 a.m. Wednesday. Counties in the forecast area under the advisory include: Dodge, Rock, Jefferson and Walworth.

Scattered showers begin in the morning, with chances of dry pockets throughout the morning. Although, prepare for a mostly wet day.

Showers will pick up again in the afternoon and will possibly transition to thunderstorms. Lightning and thunder is likely.

The region dries out shortly before midnight.

Locally heavy rainfall is possible. Most areas are expected to see anywhere from just under 1 inch up to around 1.5 inches of rain. The best chance for heavy rain is across the northwest half of the region.

High temperatures drop to low-to-mid 40s for the rest of the week. Although, a high in the low-to-mid 50s is likely on Thursday.