Analysis: GOP lets doubts about Biden’s legitimacy flourish

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are largely standing with President Donald Trump as he launches false attacks on the integrity of the 2020 election. The effort appears aimed at trying to discredit President-elect Joe Biden, who has secured more than the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House. The GOP efforts to malign the election could create challenges for Biden as he seeks to govern next year and address the nation’s pressing problems, including the pandemic and economic uncertainty.