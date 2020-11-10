Authorities to give update on Devil’s Lake homicide

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Authorities in Sauk County will hold a press conference tomorrow at 1 p.m. to give an update on their investigation of a homicide at Devil's Lake State Park last month.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office sent out a media advisory about the press conference Tuesday morning.

The media advisory did not give specifics of what the press conference would cover.

24-year-old John Schmutzer was fatally stabbed Oct. 14 near the park's Grottos Trail in broad daylight.

Authorities have been searching for the killer, a man they describe as between five-feet 10-inches and six-feet tall, wearing a dark-colored head covering and a dark-colored face covering.

The man left the scene walking west on the grottos trail toward the south shore parking lot.