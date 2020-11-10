Cunningham concedes to US Sen. Tillis in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democrat Cal Cunningham has conceded to incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis in North Carolina. Cunningham said in a statement Tuesday that “the voters have spoken” and it was clear Tillis had won. Tillis led Cunningham by more than 95,000 votes. The race is too early to call, with votes still uncounted. With Cunningham’s concession, all eyes now turn to Georgia, where two U.S. Senate runoff races in January are likely to determine the balance of the upper chamber.