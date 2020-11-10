Dane County exec calls for legislative action to combat Covid-19

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Dane County Executive Joe Parisi today is calling on legislative leaders to enact a statewide plan to battle COVID-19.

"Wisconsin needs a Covid-19 break," Parisi said.

In the letter, addressed to Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, Senate Majority Leader-elect Devin LeMahieu and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Parisi asked the legislature to sit down with the governor and enact without delay statewide public health orders for the next 30 days.

"Taking Dane County's orders and implementing them across Wisconsin would dramatically reduce case spread that right now is frankly out of control due to state inaction," Parisi said in a news release. "Dane County acted: our orders have reduced cases from bars and restaurants down to 4% of total caseload, and our rate of infection per capita is significantly lower than Wisconsin as a state.

"The election is over, the time has come to work on people and their health, not politics."

Read the letter below or CLICK HERE to download.