Denmark wants to ban mink farming until end 2021

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s government wants to ban mink farming until the end of 2021. It made the proposal as part of a law it is trying to pass to allow for the culling of 15 million minks that it had announced last week. The culling is meant to contain a mutated version of the new coronavirus that can be transmitted to people, though there is no evidence so far that it is more dangerous. The government needs a new law as it does not have the right to order the killing of healthy animals. Denmark is the world’s biggest exporter of mink fur.

