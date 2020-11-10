DIGGING DEEPER: Getting youth back on the right track during a pandemic

(WKOW) -- The pandemic has closed many doors for Wisconsin youth.

"Schooling is very hard and having to worry about my family getting sick, it gets stressful," says LaMonica Tlusty, a high school junior from Sun Prairie. "Some of my friends did go down a bad path - doing like drugs and alcohol - but I don't want to go through that path."

But Dear Diary, a youth mentorship program, is helping teen girls, like Tlusty, stay motivated and work on their mental health during the pandemic.

It's one of several non-profits a part of Dane County's Opportunity Youth Cross Sector Coalition.

"How do we teach them to make better decisions?" asks Yanna Williams, founder of Dear Diary. "Because locking them up does not teach them to make better decisions."

