Doctors may be better equipped to handle latest virus surge

10:41 am National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest surge in U.S. coronavirus cases appears to be much larger than the two previous ones, and it is all but certain to get worse — a lot worse. Newly confirmed infections in the U.S. are running at all-time highs of well over 100,000 per day, pushing the running total this week to more than 10 million. Deaths are climbing again, reaching an average of more than 930 a day. However, experts say medical and testing advances give them reason to believe the nation is better able to deal with the virus this time.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

