Election breathes new life into false ‘dead voter’ claims

As baseless allegations of voter fraud continue to circulate online, social media users are falsely claiming that people cast extra votes using the identities of dead people in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Michigan. There’s no evidence that this happened. Experts tell The Associated Press it is common for state voter rolls to include voters with birthdates that make them appear impossibly old, but these are usually explained by human error, software quirks or voter confidentiality issues. And sometimes a person simply shares a name and birthdate with someone else.