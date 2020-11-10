 Skip to Content

Florida officer charged with murder after inmate’s death

New
5:08 pm National news from the Associated Press

CLERMONT, Fla. (AP) — A correctional officer is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of an inmate at a state prison in central Florida earlier this year. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Tuesday that a grand jury indicted Michael Riley on a second-degree murder charge following the death in June of the unnamed inmate at Lake Correctional Institution in Clermont, Florida. The FDLE says in a statement that the inmate died as a result of Riley’s actions in his capacity as a prison guard. Riley was being held at the Polk County Jail. There was no online docket, so it wasn’t known if he had an attorney.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content