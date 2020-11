MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers is set to deliver a statewide address regarding the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday evening.

In a news release, the governor's office said he would be speaking at 6:05 p.m.

The address will be virtual and can be streamed on the governor’s Facebook here, as well as on his official YouTube page here. You can also watch it on 27 News at 6 as well as on our WKOW Facebook page and website.