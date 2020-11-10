Halted Brazil trials of Chinese-made vaccine cause surprise

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s health regulator has halted clinical trials of the potential coronanvirus vaccine CoronaVac, citing an “adverse, serious event.” The decision posted on Anvisa’s website did not give any details on what happened, but the action elicited surprise from parties involved in producing the vaccine. The potential vaccine is being developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm Sinovac and would be produced locally by Sao Paulo’s state-run Butantan Institute. Sao Paulo state’s government says it “regrets being informed by the press and not directly by Anvisa, as normally occurs in clinical trials of this nature.”