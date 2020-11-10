Health experts work to eliminate flu vaccine disparities

MADISON (WKOW) -- With COVID-19 rates surging and flu cases expected to climb soon, doctors are urging everyone to get a flu vaccine as soon as possible.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, significant disparities exist for flu vaccination coverage. During the 2018-2019 flu season, the CDC found almost 49 percent of white adults received the flu vaccine, while only about 44 percent of Asian adults, 39 percent of Black adults, 37 percent of Hispanic adults, and 38 percent of Indigenous adults received the vaccine.

UW Health says many factors drive these disparities, including distrust in the health care system, safety concerns and lower rates of health coverage or access to health care.

Myths about the flu vaccine also may play a role. UW says a person cannot get influenza from the vaccine, and every one six months and older, even healthy adults, should get the flu vaccine every year because influenza—and therefore the vaccine—changes every year.

UW Health says its not too late to get your flu vaccine. The flu season often peaks in January or February and can last until May.

If you live in Dane County, you can now get the flu shot for free from the Alliant Energy Center.