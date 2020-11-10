Hospitals balancing staffing needs as COVID cases climb

MADISON (WKOW) -- Health care systems in Wisconsin have come to a point they've been hoping to avoid for weeks, as many near capacity or overflow with COVID-19 patients.

In Madison, hospitals are taking in more patients from other parts of the state as they try to keep up and keep staffed. This week the state has reported record numbers of hospitalizations.

At UnityPoint Health - Meriter Hospital in Madison, staff have been treating at least one patient every day since March 17. The numbers have surged in the past nine days to more than 50 daily. That's in addition to the regular patients they care for every day.

"Although our staff is quite dedicated, it's also quite tired. It's been doing this for a long time. It's a very stressful situation, especially with the surge," said manager of emergency preparedness Nathan Bubenzer.

The team has had to reschedule procedures, hire more nurses and shift staff around to different departments to keep the hospital running. They're partnering teams of nurses to be able to care for more patients and hiring from outside agencies.

It's not just clinic staff - housekeeping and food services workers are taking on larger workloads, too.

"All of those sort of fold together into one giant staffing concern," he said.

Down the road at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, it's more of the same. The number one concern for officials is staff fatigue. The number two issue: if there will be enough staff to cover the needs.

SSM is also using contract agencies to find more nurses and pulling staff from other locations in the system to fill shifts.

"Some people who are based in one community, they can actually, what we call float, and work in another community and not lose their benefits and, in fact, increase their pay by that incentive," said Damond Boatwright, SSM Health Wisconsin regional president. "So we're taking all hands on deck approach to try to find any and all qualified but available workers who can assist us right here in Wisconsin."

UW Health has exhausted its similar options and now is forming a workgroup to figure out what's next, as patients keep coming in.

"A lot of it is offering up extra shifts, it's asking our staff who we've already asked way too much to do more. And they're stepping up to that. That's probably not a sustainable plan if numbers continue to escalate," said chief quality officer Dr. Jeff Pothof.

The hospital systems are now considering outside help, from the state's registry of 9,000 volunteer doctors and nurses, or even federal disaster medical assistance teams, to make sure they can keep up.

"Things look grim enough that we're starting to have these conversations, to figure out, if we get into even a worse situation than we are right now, how do we try to make sure that we've got a workforce that can take care of the large number of patients that we're seeing right now?" Pothof said.

The bigger hospitals in Madison have been also taking in patients from other places that don't have enough space, like northeastern Wisconsin.

Meriter officials say one day last week, 40 percent of COVID patients were from outside of Dane County. 25 percent were from outside of southern Wisconsin.

Smaller hospitals in our area say they're seeing an uptick in patients, too, but they have more limited intensive care spaces and often have to send more critical patients to bigger hospitals with more resources.

All these reasons are why health care systems across the area are asking the public to follow precautions to avoid ending up in the hospital.

"We need as much help as possible," said Bubenzer. "Whatever we can do to help promote those things in the public, get the public to help us relieve that stress, we really appreciate."