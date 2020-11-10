Israeli parliament ratifies diplomatic pact with Bahrain

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s parliament has ratified the country’s recent agreement establishing formal diplomatic relations with the Gulf state of Bahrain. The agreement was approved Tuesday by a 62-14 margin. The vote was largely a formality, following last month’s signing of an agreement to establish ties at a ceremony in Bahrain’s capital, Manama. The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have both signed U.S.-brokered diplomatic pacts with Israel in recent months — making them the third and fourth Arab countries to normalize ties with Israel. Egypt was the first Arab country to do so, in 1979, followed by Jordan in 1994.