Madison veteran’s hospital adds 12th name to Hall of Heroes

MADISON (WKOW) – The William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison added another name to its Hall of Heroes in honor of a man from Portage awarded a medal for his gallantry.

Staff Sgt. Daniel D. Busch of the U.S. Army Rangers was posthumously awarded the Silver Star Medal for gallantry in action, according to a press release from the hospital.

Busch died on Oct. 3, 1993 during the Battle of Mogadishu, memorialized in the movie Black Hawk Down.

Family, veterans and hospital staff attended the induction ceremony Tuesday and gave speeches.

“The Hall of Heroes serves as a reminder of what our courageous Veterans have endured, and reminds us of the sacrifices that they have made,” the hospital said in a statement.

Busch is the 12th person inducted into the Hall of Heroes, a project begun in 2002 to honor local veterans who have served their country in wartime and have been awarded military decorations for valor, heroism, and specific combat actions.