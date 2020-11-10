Mayo Clinic Health System says area hospitals are 100% full

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Officials at Mayo Clinic Health System are giving a dire warning, saying their hospitals are filled to the brim.

In a news release, they say as of Tuesday afternoon 100% of their beds are full at all Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals in the northwest region, which encompasses Barron, Bloomer, Eau Claire, Osseo and Menomonie. Of those patients, 83 of them have COVID-19.

Testing done by the health system has been generating more than 1,000 positive tests per week.

"The public urgently needs to treat COVID-19 as the health emergency it is to prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed. We are pleading for everyone’s help to wear a mask and follow all public health guidelines to limit the spread of this disease," said Richard Helmers, regional VP; Jason Craig, regional chair of administration and Pam White, chief nursing officer, in a joint statement.

They say 50% of the patients in their full intensive care unit have COVID-19 and 40% of their medical/surgical beds are filled with COVID patients.

In addition, 300 workers are on work restrictions due to COVID-19 exposure.

Late last month Mayo Clinic Health System announced it was postponing elective procedures for the time being.

In a statement to News 18, HSHS officials which operate two hospitals in the area (Sacred Heart and St. Joseph's), say they are nearing capacity but have plans in place to ensure they meet the needs of patients.

Marshfield Clinic Health System spokesperson Matt Schneider told News 18 Marshfield Medical Center - Eau Claire is operating beyond its 44-bed capacity with 47 patients. He said they are monitoring the situation continually to ensure they meet the needs of all patients who come for care.