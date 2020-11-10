McConnell says Electoral College will determine president

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says there’s “no reason for alarm” as President Donald Trump pursues legal challenges to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory. Republicans are increasingly pointing to a December deadline for Trump to exhaust his legal challenges. That’s when the states face a deadline to certify results and the Electoral College has a Dec. 14 deadline to cast its votes. McConnell said Tuesday, “It’s not unusual.” Trump and his GOP allies haven’t offered any proof of election fraud and their legal challenges have largely been rejected by the courts.