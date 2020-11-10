Millennial Money: What new debt collector rules mean for you

The rules that dictate how third-party debt collectors interact with consumers are getting an update. These rules say how to apply the more than 40-year-old Fair Debt Collections Practices Act, which serves as a consumer guidebook on dealing with debt collectors. Some changes will help consumers, like one that limits when collections accounts can be reported to a consumer’s credit profile. Others, like one that increases the ways collectors can communicate, have consumer advocates worried about potential privacy violations. But consumers can still use their rights to control how they manage collections accounts.