Panel ponders if UN health agency can stop future pandemics

GENEVA (AP) — An independent panel examining WHO’s management of the response to COVID-19 says it’s considering whether the World Health Organization has the right mandate, powers and financing to stop future pandemics. Former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark, who co-chairs the panel, said the group was especially interested in establishing an accurate chronology of the first coronavirus alerts and what responses were taken. Critics including U.S. President Donald Trump have slammed WHO for allegedly “colluding” with China to hide the extent of the initial outbreak. In recent months, a long-planned WHO-led team to investigate the coronavirus’ animal origins in China has stalled.