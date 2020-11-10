Portage sends a pair to state meet for first time in team history

The Portage High School girls swimming team found a way to compete this season, and has two swimmers heading to the state meet. The first pair in Warriors history to do so.

Natalie Weidner (left) and Rubie-Ann Kohn (right)

As exciting as the end of the season is with State, this has been a wild season for the Warriors, and all swimming teams for that matter.

Portage estimates they competed in 10-12 meets this season. Not bad, for a team that wasn't sure if they would even have a season a few months ago.

Tammy Tollefson talks with WKOW's Alec Ausmus

"We decided at the start of the season that we were going to operate as if we were going to go to sectionals and hopefully get to state and where we ended up in that process," said Tammy Tollefson, the head coach of the Warriors in her sixth season.

Junior Natalie Weidner and senior Rubie-Ann Kohn have made the most of their opportunities this season and qualified for state in the 500 Yard Freestyle and 100 Yard Butterfly, respectively.

"I'm most excited to finish out this season strong," said Weidner. "We've been working at this for a couple of years, and getting to be there is a great achievement."

Normally the state swimming meet is held at the UW Natatorium, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's state meet will be held at Waukesha South Natatorium, with limited fans in attendance. That doesn't take away from Kohn's excitement closing out her senior season.

"I'm very excited. It's been a really crazy season and it's a great way to end it," said Kohn.

"The fact that our girls rose above this, followed the guidelines and we had some good fortune," said Tollefson. "We'll be listed on the state meet program. We can't ask for more."

The Division 2 girls state swimming meet is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. in Waukesha on Friday. For more information, click here.