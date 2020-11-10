Ridgeway pub closing inside dining due to ‘rise in local positive tests for Covid-19’

RIDGEWAY (WKOW) -- Porky's Pub in Ridgeway announced on Facebook on Tuesday that the bar will be closed for inside service through at least this weekend.

Department of Health Services keeps tabs on COVID-19 through census tract data. Ridgeway is located in the southeastern section of the county. According to DHS, there have been 149 positive COVID-19 cases in that section of the county. However, Ridgeway is located right off Highway 151, so it's easily accessible for anyone passing through.