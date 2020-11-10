 Skip to Content

Ridgeway pub closing inside dining due to ‘rise in local positive tests for Covid-19’

Updated
Last updated today at 3:51 pm
3:35 pm CoronavirusTop Stories
Porky's Pub

RIDGEWAY (WKOW) -- Porky's Pub in Ridgeway announced on Facebook on Tuesday that the bar will be closed for inside service through at least this weekend.

Department of Health Services keeps tabs on COVID-19 through census tract data. Ridgeway is located in the southeastern section of the county. According to DHS, there have been 149 positive COVID-19 cases in that section of the county. However, Ridgeway is located right off Highway 151, so it's easily accessible for anyone passing through.

DHS monitors COVID-19 transmission by a Census Tract -- https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/

Matthew Cash

Senior Executive Producer

Related Articles

Skip to content