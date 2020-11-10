Santa Claus is coming to the West Towne Mall, but you’ll have to stay six feet away

MADISON (WKOW) -- Christmas during a pandemic is sure to look different, but the West Towne Mall in Madison is still getting a visit from Santa Claus.

Jolly Old Saint Nicholas will make his trip down to Madison from the North Pole and be ready to meet with all the good little boys and girls Nov. 27. He will be located at the Center Court through Christmas Eve.

The mall's owner, CBL Properties, said visits with Santa will be contactless, with families sitting six feet away to ensure proper social distancing.

Santa will be available for photos during the following times:

Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Set closed on Nov. 30 and Dec. 7.

You must schedule your visit with Santa ahead of time by clicking on this link: https://www.shopwesttowne-mall.com/content/santa

CBL Properties said other usual holiday events are canceled this year including the Santa arrival party, pet photos and Santa Cares.