Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 3:38 PM CST until TUE 5:00 PM CST

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 3:38 PM CST until TUE 5:00 PM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Walworth County
The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Walworth County in southeastern Wisconsin…
Rock County in south central Wisconsin…
* Until 500 PM CST.
* At 337 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Davis to 6 miles southeast of Durand to
Rockford Airport to near Davis Junction, moving northeast at 65
mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
* Locations impacted include…
Janesville, Beloit, Whitewater, Elkhorn, Delavan, Lake Geneva,
Milton, East Troy, Williams Bay, Genoa City, Walworth, Clinton,
Fontana-On-Geneva Lake, Sharon, Darien, Orfordville, Footville,
Como, Pell Lake and Potter Lake.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for south central
and southeastern Wisconsin.
Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly
from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the
basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
TORNADO…POSSIBLE;
HAIL…<.75IN;
WIND…70MPH