Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 3:38 PM CST until TUE 5:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Walworth County

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Walworth County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Rock County in south central Wisconsin…

* Until 500 PM CST.

* At 337 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Davis to 6 miles southeast of Durand to

Rockford Airport to near Davis Junction, moving northeast at 65

mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Janesville, Beloit, Whitewater, Elkhorn, Delavan, Lake Geneva,

Milton, East Troy, Williams Bay, Genoa City, Walworth, Clinton,

Fontana-On-Geneva Lake, Sharon, Darien, Orfordville, Footville,

Como, Pell Lake and Potter Lake.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for south central

and southeastern Wisconsin.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…70MPH