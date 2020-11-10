Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 5:15 PM CST

Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 5:15 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Jefferson County
…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CST
FOR WAUKESHA AND SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON COUNTIES…
At 442 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from Dousman to near Pewaukee to near New Berlin to near
Wind Lake to Eagle Lake, moving northeast at 60 mph.
HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include…
Waukesha, New Berlin, Brookfield, Muskego, Pewaukee, Hartland,
Mukwonago, Delafield, Elm Grove, Wales, Vernon, Ottawa, Dousman,
North Prairie, Palmyra, Big Bend, Rome, Eagle, Nashotah and
Waterville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for southeastern
Wisconsin.
Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly
from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the
basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms have a history of
producing widespread wind damage. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy
structure and stay away from windows.
&&
TORNADO…POSSIBLE;
HAIL…<.75IN;
WIND…70MPH