Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 5:15 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Jefferson County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM CST

FOR WAUKESHA AND SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON COUNTIES…

At 442 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Dousman to near Pewaukee to near New Berlin to near

Wind Lake to Eagle Lake, moving northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Waukesha, New Berlin, Brookfield, Muskego, Pewaukee, Hartland,

Mukwonago, Delafield, Elm Grove, Wales, Vernon, Ottawa, Dousman,

North Prairie, Palmyra, Big Bend, Rome, Eagle, Nashotah and

Waterville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CST for southeastern

Wisconsin.

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms have a history of

producing widespread wind damage. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy

structure and stay away from windows.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…70MPH