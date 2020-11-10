Severe weather contingencies in place for COVID testing site at Alliant Energy Center

MADISON (WKOW) -- As severe weather rolls through the state line area on Tuesday evening, Public Health Madison & Dane County says there is a plan in place at the Alliant Energy Center in case a warning is issued in the area.

PHMDC posted on its official Twitter account on Tuesday that "If lightning strikes occur within 2 miles of the site, gates will be closed, allowing no one new in for testing. If the tornado watch turns into a warning, testing will pause for people/staff to seek safe shelter."