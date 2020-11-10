Showers and storms returning to southern Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) - After two dry weeks in a row, rain chances are on the rise.



A strong low pressure system is developing over the Central Plains tracking into southern Wisconsin.



Expect widespread rain showers with some rumbles of thunder. Then, later this afternoon and evening, the main cold front pushes through our area.



This could trigger a couple stronger storms with heavy rain, gusty winds and even a brief, weak tornado possible.



We will pick up around a half inch to an inch and a half by the time the system exits later this evening.



A couple stronger #storms are possible this afternoon & evening with the highest chance in far S/SE WI & IL. Gusty winds are the main threats #wiwx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/icWkZi7LH2 — Max Tsaparis (@MaxTsaparis) November 10, 2020