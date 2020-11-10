Teacher, staff infections lead to Richland School district extending remote learning into mid-January

RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) -- More and more school districts in our area have been announcing a need to shift to virtual or remote learning, typically for a week or two.

On Friday the Richland School District announced it will be remote until mid January.

With nearly two dozen teachers and staff unable to work because they either have Covid or have been in close contact with someone who has, the Richland School District will be in remote learning mode until January 11.

"Staffing has really been a challenge for us as a school district," District Administrator Jarred Burke said.

Burke says they put the date so far out to give parents and the community some stability instead of having incremental changes to their plan.

"It's easier to come back than it is to go out for a little while then tell them it's going to be a little while longer," he said. "We just wanted to say let's just put a date out there and hopefully we can be back sooner."

Most of the spread they've been seeing has been due to social interactions outside of school, and with holidays coming up, that could make matters worse.

However, Burke says because spread among students has been low, extracurricular activities like sports can continue.

They've also asked the school board to keep face to face classes for students with difficulty dealing with the remote learning, but no decision has been made yet.

"Especially for those who have struggles learning or maybe have a hard time with the broadband or other activities, can we find ways to look at safely bringing them in with our limited staffing abilities that we have right now," Burke said.

The broadband issue is a particular struggle for the rural area the school district covers.

He says most students can access files for schoolwork, but their internet connection can't handle video for live virtual classes.

"The district has distributed between 100 and 110 hotspots that we have through US Cellular, and that seems to be the best approach that we have," Burke said.

They also plan on providing physical deliveries of coursework to people who need it, and as a backup, they've made upgrades to the school wireless internet so students can access it from the parking lot.

He says a team of teachers, staff and administrators will be meeting on Thursday to see what else they can do to improve remote learning.