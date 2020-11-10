Tornado Warning from TUE 4:21 PM CST until TUE 4:45 PM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Walworth County
The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a
* Tornado Warning for…
Northeastern Walworth County in southeastern Wisconsin…
Western Racine County in southeastern Wisconsin…
* Until 445 PM CST.
* At 420 PM CST, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both
tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located near
Lake Geneva, moving northeast at 65 mph.
HAZARD…Tornado and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree
damage is likely.
* These dangerous storms will be near…
East Troy and Browns Lake around 425 PM CST.
Rochester and Potter Lake around 430 PM CST.
Waterford North around 435 PM CST.
Wind Lake around 440 PM CST.
Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Honey
Creek, Waterford, Springfield and Burlington.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.
This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and
widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the
tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest
floor of a building.
&&
TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED;
HAIL…1.00IN