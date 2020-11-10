Tornado Warning from TUE 4:21 PM CST until TUE 4:45 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Walworth County

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

Northeastern Walworth County in southeastern Wisconsin…

Western Racine County in southeastern Wisconsin…

* Until 445 PM CST.

* At 420 PM CST, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both

tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located near

Lake Geneva, moving northeast at 65 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* These dangerous storms will be near…

East Troy and Browns Lake around 425 PM CST.

Rochester and Potter Lake around 430 PM CST.

Waterford North around 435 PM CST.

Wind Lake around 440 PM CST.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Honey

Creek, Waterford, Springfield and Burlington.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and

widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the

tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest

floor of a building.

&&

TORNADO…RADAR INDICATED;

HAIL…1.00IN