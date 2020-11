Tornado Watch from TUE 2:09 PM CST until TUE 8:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Rock County

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 505 IN

EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

DANE GREEN ROCK

IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN

JEFFERSON KENOSHA MILWAUKEE

OZAUKEE RACINE WALWORTH

WASHINGTON WAUKESHA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BELOIT, BRODHEAD, BROOKFIELD,

CEDARBURG, DELAVAN, EAST TROY, ELKHORN, FORT ATKINSON,

GERMANTOWN, GRAFTON, HARTFORD, JANESVILLE, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA,

LAKE GENEVA, MADISON, MENOMONEE FALLS, MEQUON, MILWAUKEE, MONROE,

MUSKEGO, NEW BERLIN, RACINE, WATERTOWN, WAUKESHA, WEST BEND,

AND WHITEWATER.