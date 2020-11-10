Tornado watch issued for southeastern Wisconsin

MADISON ( WKOW) -- The National Weather Service in Sullivan has issued a tornado watch in effect until 8 p.m. for much of southeastern Wisconsin.

The watch includes Dane, Green, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha counties.

The watch also includes parts of eastern Iowa and northern Illinois.

Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service said tornados could be possible as well as winds gusting up to 65 mph.