Trump’s name spotted in Johnson’s Biden congratulations

LONDON (AP) — Keen-eyed political observers have noticed an unusual feature in a tweet from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulating U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on his election victory: the ghost of an alternative message congratulating Donald Trump. The words “Trump” and “second term” can be seen faintly in the background of the message sent on Saturday shortly after Biden was declared the winner of the U.S. presidential election. The British government blamed a technical glitch. It said statements were prepared in advance for either election outcome and “a technical error meant that parts of the alternative message were embedded in the background of the graphic.”