UK unemployment rises to 4.8%, highest since 2016

3:24 am National news from the Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The UK unemployment rate rose to its highest level since 2016 in the three months through September as the COVID-19 pandemic forced employers to shed workers. The rate increased to 4.8% in the period, up 0.3 percentage points from last month and a full percentage point from a year earlier. The figure is still well below the peak of 8.5% reached in late 2011 after the global financial crisis. That is largely thanks to a government furlough program that at one point supported a third of the workforce. The number of people on company payrolls has dropped by 782,000 since the start of the pandemic.

Associated Press

