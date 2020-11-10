United Way offers COVID-19 home tests to community

MADISON (WKOW) -- The United Way of Dane County is trying to make it easier for people to get tested for COVID-19.

The United Way is partnering with Exact Sciences to distribute 3,000 COVID-19 home tests Tuesday and Wednesday.

The test will be available from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Tuesday and 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the nonprofit's location at 2059 Atwood Ave. in Madison.

When you arrive, the United Way's team will be by the front doors under the red awning. You can also call 608-246-4391 if you prefer to stay in your vehicle.

Program manager Hannah Stowell says the tests are available for pick up. They can then be taken at home. They must be returned to the United Way via mail no later than November 18, 2020 .

"As the needs rise, our community has been really creative at problem solving and troubleshooting how we can meet these various needs," said Stowell.

If you have questions, email CommunityEngagement@uwdc.org.