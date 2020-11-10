UPDATE: Madison man arrested after victim shows up to Town of Middleton hotel with gunshot wounds

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Dane County Sheriff's detectives arrested the suspect believed to be involved in a shooting in the Town of Middleton.

Deonta Gaines, 24, was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of 1st Degree Attempted Homicide and 1st Degree Reckless Injury.

Gaines and the victim are known to each other. The 30-year-old male victim has been released from a local hospital and is recovering from his injuries.

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a man with gunshot wounds ran into a Town of Middleton hotel asking for help.

Authorities said they were called to the location at 6900 Seybold Road just before 11:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a 30-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his thigh and forearm.

A responding deputy applied a tourniquet until other emergency crews arrived.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

If you have information about the incident you are asked to call the Dane County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at (608) 284-6900.