US 14 closed in Rock Co. for downed power lines

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Rock County Communications confirms to 27 News that crews are responding to downed power lines on US Hwy. 14 in Rock County. It's near the area of Sharine Road east of Janesville.

Severe weather moved through Rock County earlier Tuesday.

A supervisor for Rock Co. Communications says the Rock County Highway Department and Rock Energy Cooperative are responding.

27 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.