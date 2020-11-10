US envoy says it will be hard to re-enter Iran nuclear deal

JERUSALEM (AP) — The U.S. envoy for Iran says the Trump administration will maintain its pressure campaign until the inauguration and anticipates it will be difficult for a future President Joe Biden to bring the U.S. back into the 2015 nuclear agreement. Elliott Abrams spoke to local journalists on Monday during a visit to Israel, which staunchly opposed the nuclear agreement. Biden has said he hopes to return the U.S. to the agreement with world powers, under which Iran agreed to limit its nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions. President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the agreement in 2018 and imposed sanctions on Iran, which abandoned nuclear restrictions.