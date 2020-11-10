Waunakee school board holds off on hybrid learning model for fifth, sixth graders

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- Some older students in Waunakee will continue to learn virtually, for now.

On Monday, the Waunakee Board of Education met to revisit the idea of a hybrid learning model for fifth and sixth graders. But, the school board decided to not make any changes to the current instruction model.

Board members cited the current situation with COVID-19 in Dane County, as the reason why they decided against it for now.

The board plans to revisit the plan again next month.