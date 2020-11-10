Wind Advisory from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 4:00 AM CST

Wind Advisory from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 4:00 AM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Columbia County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM CST
WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…West to southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected.
* WHERE…Marquette, Green Lake, Columbia and Dane Counties.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 4 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&