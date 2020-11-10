Wind Advisory from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 4:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Dane County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM CST

WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…West to southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45

mph expected.

* WHERE…Marquette, Green Lake, Columbia and Dane Counties.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 4 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&