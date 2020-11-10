Wind Advisory from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 4:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Dodge County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM CST

WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Southwest to west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45

mph expected.

* WHERE…Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Dodge, Washington and Ozaukee

Counties.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 4 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&