(WKOW) -- Yeti announced it's recalling thousands of mugs because the magnetic sliding lids could lead to you getting burned.

The company said the lid can pop off the Rambler 20 oz. traveler mugs when they're filled with something hot.

Yeti knows of two cases where this happened, but neither person was hurt.

The company said anyone who has the mug should stop using it right away and send the lid back.