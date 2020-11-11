19-year-old arrested after stabbing roommate multiple times in the town of Albion

(WKOW) -- A 19-year-old is in jail after an attempted homicide in the Town of Albion, according to authorities.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a residence on the 100 block of Lake Court for a disturbance just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

A physical altercation started between two roommates, and the suspect, Matthew D. Webb, got a knife and started stabbing his roommate multiple times, according to sheriffs officials.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital by another person in the residence and was sent to UW Hospital via Med Flight with "serious but non-life threatening injuries."

Authorities say Webb ran away before deputies arrived but was later arrested in Janesville.

Webb was booked into the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of First-Degree Intentional Homicide.