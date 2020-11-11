5 dead, 111 rescued in Mediterranean migrant shipwreck

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A Spanish humanitarian group says five people have died after a Europe-bound rubber boat carrying 116 migrants and asylum-seekers fell apart in the central Mediterranean Sea. The Open Arms rescue ship had been searching for the boat in distress for hours before finally finding it Wednesday morning in international waters north of Libya. The NGO had just finished distributing life vests and masks to the passengers when the flimsy boat split in half throwing them into the cold waters. Rescuers pulled 111 people including two infants alive and recovered five bodies.