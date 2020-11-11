A return to typical, cool November temperatures

MADISON (WKOW) - Expect a big change in temperatures today, due to the cold front that pushed through Wisconsin. Highs return to average.

The front brought gusty winds, with max values around 40 to 50 mph.

A number of storm reports came in, with most in Rock and Walworth counties from the viewing area. Reports mostly stemmed from the gusty winds causing downed trees and power lines.

It also brought a significant amount of rain to some areas. The west, northwest areas received about 2 inches of rain. Where as others mostly received around half an inch to an inch.

Most are waking up to a 30 degree temperature difference this morning.

Mostly sunny skies are expected today with a high in the mid-40s.

Conditions remain a little breezy this morning through the afternoon hours, with winds becoming light as we approach the evening.

Cooler high temperatures become a trend, feeling much more like November. Highs in the low 50s are expected Thursday, the upper 30s on Friday and the rest of the week in the 40s.

Today: Mostly sunny & much cooler. High 45. Wind: W-SW 5-10.

Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. High 52. Wind: SW 5-10. Scattered, light rain/snow mix at night.

Friday: Sunny & cooler. Low 27. High 39.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy & breezy. Low 28. High 43. Rain possible at night.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy & breezy with light rain possible. Low 40. High 49.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny & breezy. Low 32. High 40.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Low 26. High 42.