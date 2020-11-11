As a songwriter, singer Ingrid Andress discovers her voice

NEW YORK (AP) — She wrote songs for Alicia Keys, Sam Hunt and Charli XCX. But country singer Ingrid Andress’ breakthrough came when she began performing her own songs. Her debut album, “Lady Like,” was released earlier this year and has been praised for its lyrical content. Andress built her songwriting skills over the years in writing sessions with all types of artists, from rappers to country singers to rock performers. She said those experiences reminded her to be honest when writing lyrics. Now she’s nominated for the coveted song of the year prize at the Country Music Association Awards with her hit, “More Hearts Than Mine.”