Asia Today: Hong Kong, Singapore OK quarantine-free travel

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong and Singapore will start an air travel bubble later this month, allowing travelers from each city to visit the other without entering quarantine. The travelers must test negative for the coronavirus before they leave, when they arrive and before they return. It starts with one designated flight a day to each city carrying a maximum of 200 travelers each. A Hong Kong official said he hopes aviation, tourism, hotel and retail businesses will benefit from the bubble. Elsewhere in Asia and the Pacific, Vanuatu has recorded its first case after a citizen repatriated from the United States tested positive in quarantine. The Pacific nation had been among the last few countries to have avoided the virus altogether.