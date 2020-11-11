Asian shares mostly higher as focus shifts to virus recovery

Shares are mostly higher in Asia after a powerful worldwide rally spurred by hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine will help the global economy return to normal. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo, Seoul and Sydney but edged lower in Hong Kong and Shanghai. New Chinese regulations focused on technology companies prompted selling in that sector. Overnight, the S&P 500 dipped 0.1%, while the Nasdaq fell 1.4% on weakness for Big Tech stocks. Treasury yields and oil, meanwhile, held onto their big gains from a day earlier or added some more amid increased confidence in the economy.